Commerce Bank Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

