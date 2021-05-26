Commerce Bank Purchases 749 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

