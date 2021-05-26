Commerce Bank Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

