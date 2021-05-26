Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.20% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XTL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6,632.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $100.66.

