Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.