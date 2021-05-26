Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,475.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,277.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.05.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

