Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $501.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

