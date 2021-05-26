Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 33,630 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. 7,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

