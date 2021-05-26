Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 4,941 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,396. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

