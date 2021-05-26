Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 263,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

