Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

