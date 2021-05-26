Comparing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.89 -$238.00 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.93 -$60.66 million ($1.40) -12.66

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69% Sohu.com -1.59% 6.93% 2.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.05, suggesting that its stock price is 705% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games; and casual games, strategy games, and collectible card games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

