Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 2.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.87. 8,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,133,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.