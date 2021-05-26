Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

