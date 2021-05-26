Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.58. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 42,053 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The company has a market cap of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

