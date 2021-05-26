ContentBox (BOX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $969,389.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $969,389.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00211974 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001238 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.