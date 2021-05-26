CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Reaches $6.21 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $110,403.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,884,050 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

