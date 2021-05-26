Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.64

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 11089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,054,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

