Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 803,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

