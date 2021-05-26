Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Get Costamare alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.