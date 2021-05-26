CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $849.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $867.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $874.37. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $635.00 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

