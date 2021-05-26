Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.09. 60,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,535,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

