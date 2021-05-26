COVA Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $851,500.21 and approximately $103,515.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00951524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.13 or 0.09789298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00091194 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

