Cqs Us LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,733. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

