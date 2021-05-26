Cqs Us LLC Has $15.88 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cqs Us LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.02. 42,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

