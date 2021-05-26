Cqs Us LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Cqs Us LLC lowered its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC owned 1.72% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,198. Ocwen Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.