Cqs Us LLC Has $46.48 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cqs Us LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,366 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for 2.5% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.55% of Under Armour worth $46,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

