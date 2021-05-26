Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

