Cream 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $18,707.68 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 59.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.72 or 1.00317904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037068 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.45 or 0.01117636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00519752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00367543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00090492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.