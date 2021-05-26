Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.77 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

