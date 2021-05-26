Credit Suisse Group Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $24.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

