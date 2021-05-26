Credit Suisse Group Cuts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.72.

TAC opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $42,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

