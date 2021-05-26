Credit Suisse Group Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

WMB opened at $25.94 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

