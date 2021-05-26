Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Up 1,446.4% in May

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a growth of 1,446.4% from the April 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,031.0 days.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Separately, Barclays lowered Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

