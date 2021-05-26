Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. 3,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

