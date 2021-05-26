Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 947 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

MCD traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $232.61. 17,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

