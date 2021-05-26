Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $260.79. 83,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

