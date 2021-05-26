Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,084 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 24,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

