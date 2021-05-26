Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 602,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

