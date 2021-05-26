CRH (CRH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CRH (NYSE: CRH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – CRH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/18/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

4/30/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get CRH plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,565,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.