Critical Survey: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.06 $16.08 million N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.64 $27.40 million $3.30 11.52

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13% Guaranty Bancshares 24.97% 15.18% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.83%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than National Bankshares.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

