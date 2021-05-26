Critical Survey: Nikola (NKLA) versus Its Rivals

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nikola to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nikola and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Nikola Competitors 912 2281 2582 147 2.33

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 141.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Nikola Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 -$384.31 million -10.35 Nikola Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 39.22

Nikola’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nikola rivals beat Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

