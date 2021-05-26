Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.