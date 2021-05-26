Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.19. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

