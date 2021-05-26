Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $7.78. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 16,498 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

