Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.72. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 16,963 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CRU)

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

