Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Short Interest Down 95.6% in May

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the April 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMBQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 124,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,187. Crumbs Bake Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

