Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Short Interest Down 95.6% in May

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the April 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMBQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 124,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,187. Crumbs Bake Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Crumbs Bake Shop
