CryptEx (CRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,213.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $6,213.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded up 15% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $20.83 or 0.00051811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.52 or 1.00032337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.