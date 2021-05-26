CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from CSR’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

