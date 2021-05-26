CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.77. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.90 and a 12 month high of C$16.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRT.UN shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

